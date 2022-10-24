How to transfer Red Dead Redemption 2 progress from Google Stadia to other platforms

The relatively short-lived Google Stadia project will be leaving many players stranded with game progress’ trapped in limbo as the service is being shut down in early 2023. This has caused many developers to seek out solutions on how to provide a way for players to transfer their progress to other platforms. Rockstar Games has come out with a solution for players who have been playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on Stadia. However, the offer is good for 30 days prior to Stadia’s shutdown, so we have prepared this guide to help you through the process.

How to transfer Red Dead Redemption 2 progress from Google Stadia

To continue your Wild West adventure in Red Dead Redemption 2 after Stadia shuts down, you will have to take a few simple steps. The biggest hurdle will be the timing of the transfer, as you will have to do it within 30 days prior to the shutdown. Other than that, all you have to do is to do the following:

Have a valid Rockstar Social Club account. Have an existing Red Dead Redemption 2 account on one of the other platforms: PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4. Link the Stadia Red Dead Redemption 2 account through Rockstar Social Club with the Red Dead Redemption 2 account on the new platform. If the transfer does not go through or you encounter any issues, contact the Rockstar Support through their website.

With this process completed, you will be able to keep playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on the new platform of your choosing. This will carry over all of the progress you’ve managed to complete so far, including any RDO$ you’ve earned, as well as your Gold Bars, Experience points, Role XP gathered, Role Tokens, etc. Just make sure to complete the transition in time, and you will be cowboying around on a new platform in no time.