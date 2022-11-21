Palafin is one of the many new Pokémon debuting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violets. The water-type Pokémon is fairly easy to get and packs some decent moves. However, what makes Paladin special is its ability to change into the Hero form, which boasts insane stats. If you are one of the trainers looking for how to transform Palafin into Hero form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, refer to the guide below.

How to Switch Palafin into Hero Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get your hands on Palafin in the game, you must first catch its pre-evolution. Since there are no known spawns for Palafin in the open world, you’ll have to catch Finizen and evolve it. Fortunately, Finizen is fairly easy to catch as it has several spawn locations on the map. Once you get the surf ability on your mount and start exploring the water bodies, you’ll regularly encounter Finizen.

It’s worth noting that simply leveling up and reaching a certain threshold won’t cause Finizen to evolve. To evolve the Pokémon, you need to level it up to level 38 and then invite another trainer to the Union Circle. Once there, simply level up Finizen by a single level using Rare Candy or battling the other trainer, which will cause Finizen to evolve into Palafin.

When it comes to transforming Palafin into Hero Form is pretty straightforward. When you are in a battle with Palafin on the battlefield, switch the Pokémon using the Flip Turn (learns automatically) or do it manually by putting another Pokémon on. Once you put Finizen again on the battlefield, Finizen will be in its Hero form due to the Pokémon’s passive ability Zero to Hero.