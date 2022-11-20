Flame Body is a relatively important ability in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You’re going to want it if you regularly attempt to hatch eggs. If you have a Fire-type Pokémon with this ability while moving around and you’re trying to hatch an egg, the walking distance you need to cover is cut in half. It’s a great way to make it far more effective to hatch eggs and obtain baby Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about all Pokémon with Flame Body in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon with Flame Body in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a handful of Fire-type Pokémon that you can find throughout Paldea that will typically have this ability. It’s important to note you won’t always catch these Pokémon and they will have Flame Body. They might have one of their other abilities, which means you must continue trying to catch this Pokémon until you find one with Flame Body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The two Pokémon you can catch in the wild with this ability include Charcadet and Larvesta. You can find these two relatively early in your journey, with Charcadet being the more difficult. Charcadet is a Pokémon that rarely shows up in the wild, so capturing it can be relatively tricky. Larvesta appears much more often, especially in the Asado Desert, on the west side of Paldea.

Another one you can find later in the game is Carkol and its evolved form Coalossal, the evolved forms of Rolycoly. You can typically find it on the east side of the map, between Levincnia and Zapapico.

These are the primary Pokémon that appear in the Paldea region with Flame Body. Again, we recommend going after Larvesta as it will be the easiest, or you can try hunting down Charcadet if you feel lucky.