How to turn off licensed music in Jurassic World Evolution 2

If you plan to stream Jurassic World Evolution 2 on Twitch or YouTube, you want to avoid being video taken down because it was using licensed music. It isn’t easy to do that sometimes while also having the in-game volume and sounds playing in the background behind you. Thankfully, Jurassic World Evolution 2 has an option available to you that you can select. Here’s where you can turn off the licensed music in Jurassic World Evolution 2.

You can find this option in the settings. Open up the settings window at any time you’re playing Jurassic World Evolution 2, and make your way down to the audio options. The final option in the audio settings is to turn off all of the licensed music. It should keep any traditional music that you can play without running the risk of losing your video.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The feature is a helpful addition for players who prefer to share their footage with their online followers or they’d like to upload a small clip to YouTube. After you’ve clicked the setting and saved the addition, you can resume your gameplay and upload any future footage of Jurassic World Evolution 2 you’d like to share with the world.