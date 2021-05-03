How to turn off voices in Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Snap is fun, but a little bit more recorded dialogue would have gone a long way toward making it easier to listen to the characters for extended periods of time. While there is plenty of written dialogue, the spoken voice lines are limited, and repeat a lot while you are playing the game.

The best way to save your sanity while playing the game is to turn off the voice lines completely. You won’t be missing out on anything at all, and it will lead to a somewhat more relaxing experience.

To turn off the voices in Pokémon Snap, just follow the below step:

Go to Settings

Sound

Language for character voices

Set to No Voices

This will cut out any and all voice lines in the game, but the dialogue on screen is where the real meat is with regard to the story, quests, and requests, so you won’t miss out on anything at all.

Now you will be able to snap your Pokémon in peace without annoying rivals endlessly chittering in your ear about how great they really are.