Until the Tunnels of Terror expansion, Back 4 Blood did not have a way to remove attachments from your weapons unless there was something else to take its place. Luckily, Turtle Rock added a new way to do this, although it is not free. Here is how to unbolt weapon attachments in Back 4 Blood.

Related: Ridden Hives in Back 4 Blood explained

There are two situations where you can remove attachments by unbolting them. The first and most common occurrence will be in safe rooms. While you are in the safe room, bring up your inventory, and you can purchase the ability to unbolt your weapon attachments for 500 Copper. Then select Modify on your weapon, and you can choose which attachments to drop on the ground. While you can only purchase unbolting in the safe room, you can remove those attachments later when you are out in the level without buying it again, as long as you have the same weapon.

Screenshot by Gameppur

The second instance where you can unbolt attachments from your weapons is if you or a teammate uses the Weaponsmith card. This card was added alongside the expansion and allows you to unbolt attachments outside of the safe room for the discounted price of 400 Copper. If multiple Cleaners have this card equipped, the unbolting price drops by 100 Copper per person.

Unfortunately, both situations will cost you Copper to be able to remove attachments freely. That being said, we are glad to finally have the ability to customize our weapons at more convenient times than only if there was a different item to replace them.