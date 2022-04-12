Ridden Hives in Back 4 Blood explained

Back 4 Blood’s Tunnels of Terror DLC adds new levels to the game that are only accessible by finding their entrance in normal Campaign missions. Venturing through these underground passageways can reward you with a new currency and a wealth of stronger loot for later levels. Here is what you need to know about Ridden Hives in Back 4 Blood.

There are seven new Ridden Hive levels that you can come across. While playing through Campaign missions, look out for openings like the one in the screenshot below. When all team members gather on the spot, you will be taken to a new level, and the one you are currently on will be counted as completed. While in the Hive, matchmaking is turned off, so no new people can join your game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you load into the Hive, you will be in a safe area to prepare yourself for the fight ahead. These areas incorporate more Corruption Cards and have a lot of pitfalls, so be wary. There are also new Warped Chests that appear randomly. If you decide to open them, your team will be debuffed a little (in our experience, we took immediate trauma damage). In exchange for this, you get a higher chance of better loot dropping from it.

While advancing through the tunnels, look out for walls of web that you can tear down. There are supplies behind these, so it’s always worth taking a look. The main thing to keep an eye out for is the Skull Totems. Someone on the team will need to grab this and carry it with them until you leave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It acts as a melee weapon, but if you switch to your primary, you will drop it, and someone else can pick it up. If your team takes them to the exit, you will acquire that many Skull Totems as a currency that you can use at Supply Lines.

Speaking of exits, there are multiple exits to find as you progress. You choose when you want to leave or not be crowding around the exit and getting whatever rewards you found to that point. If you keep going, you can earn more rewards, but if you die, you die, you lose a Continue on your run and will start the Hive from the very beginning.