How to undo weight reduction in Gran Turismo 7

Weight reduction is one of the most useful tuning parts available at the Tuning Shop in Gran Turismo 7 because it has a range of positive effects. A lighter car has better acceleration, can corner faster, and is generally easier to handle. The only downside of weight reduction is that it’s permanent. If you’ve installed weight reduction on a car, but then want to undo it in order to meet a lower PP limit, then there’s only one way to do it. And it’s going to cost you, possibly even more than buying a completely new car.

On your Car Settings page, the settings on the first three and a half columns all refer to tuning parts that can be taken in and out whenever you like. However, under the last two headings on the column to the far right — Engine Tuning and Bodywork — you’ll find tuning parts that require irreversible alterations to your car, and cannot be switched in and out. If weight reduction is marked as installed, then you can’t undo it on this screen.

To undo weight reduction, you have to visit the Tuning Shop, go to the Extreme tab (which is unlocked at Collector Level 7), and purchase a New Body. Make sure you really want to do this before you confirm your purchase. Apart from being the most expensive tuning part in the game, a New Body cannot itself be undone, meaning you don’t get to keep the old, lighter body in reserve. The only way to undo a New Body is to buy the weight reduction tuning parts again.