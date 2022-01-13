How to uninstall the old Minecraft Launcher on PC

Sometimes cleaning out your hard drive will force you to take out some beloved games. Minecraft does not typically take up much space on your PC, but in 2021 a new launcher was made for the game that made the old one redundant. Unfortunately, the old app is not automatically taken down, so here is how to uninstall the old Minecraft Launcher on your PC.

If you have a Windows 10 or newer operating system on your PC, you will have the new Minecraft Launcher that allows you to launch the Java, Bedrock, or Minecraft Dungeons games directly from it, making your selection a little easier to get to quickly. If you are using an older version of Windows, you will not be able to install the new launcher.

To get rid of the old launcher, first, go to the search bar next to the Start button at the bottom left of your screen. Type in Add or remove programs and click the entry to open up Apps & features in Settings. Go to the search list for your installed apps and type Minecraft Launcher. Unfortunately, both versions of the launcher are named the same thing, so click one of the entries, and more information will pop up below it. To find the old version, you are looking for the one that says it was made by Mojang, the one that says Microsoft Studios is the current version.

After you have found the old launcher, simply press Uninstall to take it off your PC so you only have one way to play Minecraft. If you accidentally remove the current version, just simply open up the Microsoft Store and reinstall the app.