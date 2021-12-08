How to unlock Abbey Lime weapon coating in Halo Infinite

In Halo Infinite, you can complete various weekly and daily challenges to earn XP in order to level up in the Battle Pass to earn a ton of rewards. In addition to this, after you complete all of your weekly challenges, the ultimate challenge will get unlocked that will offer you an ultimate reward upon completion.

Abbey Lime weapon coating, which can be applied to the S7 Sniper Rifle, is the ultimate reward for completing the first week’s ultimate challenge. In order to grab it, you will first need to complete all of the weekly challenges that you can find in the battle pass section of the game.

Weekly and Ultimate challenges reset every week (Screenshot by Gamepur)

After that, the ultimate challenge will get unlocked, which is to kill 15 enemy Spartans with a headshot in PvP matches in any mode except bot matches. Once you complete it, Abbey Lime will automatically be added to your Weapons Bench.

Abbey Lime can be applied to S7 Sniper Rifle (Screenshot by Gamepur)

The weekly and ultimate challenges reset every Tuesday at 6 PM GMT / 6:00 PM UTC / 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT, so make sure you complete all of the required challenges before the said time to obtain Abbey Lime skin.