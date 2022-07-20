MultiVersus is a game that may look like a Super Smash Bros. clone, but it is handled much differently. This WB brawler is a free-to-play title, meaning you don’t have to put any money down to give it a try, but not everything is available to you right off the bat. This includes the character roster. Here is how to unlock additional characters in MultiVersus.

How to get more playable fighters in MultiVersus

When you first start MultiVersus, Shaggy, Jake, Taz, and Harley Quinn are the only characters that are immediately unlocked, with Wonder Woman becoming available after completing the opening tutorial. For all of the remaining characters, you will need to buy them with either 2,000 Gold or 700 Gleamium.

Gold is a currency that you can get through just playing the game. Completing online matches, leveling up the battle pass, your profile, and individual fighters, and completing missions will give you increments of Gold that will eventually add up to allow you to access any character in the game without opening your wallet.

If you are fine with spending real-world money on the game, you can also unlock other fighters by purchasing Gleamium. This is not obtainable through in-game means, so purchasing it in a bundle or one of its quantity increments is the only way to get it. Unfortunately, there is no 700 Gleamium option, so you will need to purchase at least the 1,000 Gleamium option for $10 to unlock a single character through this method.

For a free-to-play game, this is not a terrible way for MultiVersus to handle unlocking extra characters. While it does sting that some players will have access to their favorites by paying real cash, anyone being able to get them through just playing the game is much better than having them exclusively locked behind Gleamium.