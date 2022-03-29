When you start your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands campaign, you’ll begin the game with two weapon slots. You can only swap between the two weapons as you play the game, but two weapons slots are waiting for you to unlock them. Unfortunately, there’s no clear understanding of how these become available to you. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock additional weapon slots in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

It was all about leveling up and progressing through the story in previous Borderlands games. When your character reached a specific level, a weapon slot would become available. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is all about progressing through the main story. You’ll need to complete story missions to unlock all four of the slots, which means focusing on the primary story run by Tiny Tina.

The stories you’ll need to reach for the two slots are Thy Bard, With a Vengeance, and the Ballard of Bones, unlocking the third and fourth weapon slots. The Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest is the fourth chapter, and the Ballard of Bones is the sixth, so you won’t have to complete the entire game to unlock them all, but you will have to go through a good chunk of the main story. If you’re running off, completing side quests, and exploring the game, unlocking all four weapon slots will take longer than if you focused on the main story quests.