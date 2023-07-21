One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – How to Unlock All Characters
There are multiple characters for you to unlock while playing One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, and here’s how to get them all.
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 hails from a widely revered anime show, One Piece, with over 900 episodes in it, and the characters in the show meet a diverse cast along the way. You have the chance to play as them in the game, taking on massive armies and completing difficult tasks.
Some of the characters are unlocked by merely playing through the game, but a handful are unlocked by specific conditions you need to meet while playing the game. Here’s what you need to know to grab every character in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.
The Best Way to Unlock All Characters in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
With the amount of characters you can unlock in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, grabbing them all will take a good amount of time. Many of them are unlocked behind story progression, but others do have special conditions you need to meet by playing the game.
Here’s how to unlock all of the characters in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.
- Ace: You must clear the Summit War Arc: “Ace’s Rescue! Whitebeard’s Final Order as Captain” in the Dramatic Log.
- Akainu: You must clear the Summit War Arc: “Ace’s Will! A gift to the New World” in the Dramatic Log.
- Bartolomeo: He’s playable from the start.
- Bege: You must clear the Whole Cake Island Arc: “Operation Failure?! Escape Totto Land” in the Dramatic Log.
- Big Mom: You must clear the Whole Cake Island Arc: “Luffy vs. Katakuri” in the Dramatic Log.
- Brook: You must clear the entry to the New World Arc: “Reunited! The Straw Hat Pirates” in the Dramatic Log.
- Buggy: Clear 15 different treasure log episodes.
- Carrot: You must clear Whole Cake Island Arc: “Candy Forest, Luffy vs Luffy?!” in the Dramatic Log.
- Cavendish: You must clear the Entry to the New World Arc: “Stop the Birdcage! A Countdown to Destiny!” in the Dramatic Log.
- Chopper: You must clear the entry to the New World Arc: “Reunited! The Straw Hat Pirates” in the Dramatic Log.
- Crocodile: You must clear the Alabasta Arc: “Push on Through! Great Battle of the Royal Tomb” in the Dramatic Log.
- Doflamingo: You must clear the entry to the New World Arc: “Fujitora Makes his Move! Straw Hat Pirates
- Franky: You must clear the entry to the New World Arc: “Reunited! The Straw Hat Pirates” in the Dramatic Log.
- Fujitora: Raisr 3 characters’ Crew Levels to 5.
- Hancock: You must clear the Summit War Arc: “Oris Plaza All-Out War!” in the Dramatic Log.
- Hawkins: “You must clear the Land of Wano Arc (game original): “Landing! Samurai Country Adventures” in the Dramatic Log.
- Ichiju: You must clear Whole Cake Island Arc: “Operation Failure?! Escape Totto Land” in the Dramatic Log.
- Ivankov: You must clear 30 different treasure log episodes.
- Jimbei: You must clear the Summit War Arc: “The Curtain Rises on the Final Battle! The Paramount War at Marineford” in the Dramatic Log.
- Kaido: You must clear the Land of Wano Arc (game original): “Open Wano’s Borders! The Final Battle on Onigashima!” in the Dramatic Log.
- Katakuri: You must clear the Land of Wano arc (game original): A Bizarre Battle! Three Pirates Advance” in the Dramatic Log.
- Kid: You must clear the Summit War Arc: “Rookies Assemble! Supernova Pirates” in the Dramatic Log.
- Kizaru: Collect 150 or more different coins.
- Kuzan: You must clear the Enies Lobby Arc: “Leaving the City of Water! Goodbye, my Beloved Children” in the Dramatic Log.
- Law: You must clear the Summit War Arc: “Rookies Assemble! Supernova Pirates” in the Dramatic Log.
- Lucci: You must clear the Enies Lobby Arc: “Leaving the City of Water! Goodbye, my Beloved Children” in the Dramatic Log.
- Luffy: He’s playable from the start
- Marco: You must obtain the battle grade S in 30 different episodes.
- Mihawk: You must receive 35 or more playable characters in the Free Log and Treasure Log.
- Nami: You must clear the entry to the New World Arc: “Reunited! The Straw Hat Pirates” in the Dramatic Log.
- Niji: You must defeat 30,000 enemies.
- Reiju: Playable from the start.
- Robin: You must clear the entry to the New World Arc: “Reunited! The Straw Hat Pirates” in the Dramatic Log.
- Sabo: He is playable from the start.
- Sanji: You must clear the Alabasta Arc: “To the lands of Deserts! Brotherly Bonds and Great Enthusiasm” in the Dramatic Log.
- Shanks: You must clear the Grand Line: “The Legendary Pair” in the Treasure Log.
- Smoker: Clear the East Blue: “The Greatest Evil of the East” in the Treasure Log.
- Tashigi: You must clear the Alabasta Arc: “An Unstoppable Fight! The final battle will be in Alubarna” in the Dramatic Log.
- Teech: You must clear the Grand Line: “A Fight for the Throne” in the Treasure Log.
- Usopp: You must clear the Enies Lobby Arc: “Usopp Loses his Temper! A Fight in the City of Water!” in the Dramatic Log.
- Whitebeard: Clear the Summit War Arc: “The Curtain Rises on the Final Battle! The Paramount War at Marineford” in the Dramatic Log.
- Yonji: You must collect 5,000,000 berries.
- Zoro: You must clear the Alabasta Arc: “To the lands of Deserts! Brotherly Bonds and Great Enthusiasm” in the Dramatic Log.