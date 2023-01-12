Is One Piece Odyssey canon? Answered

One Piece is one of the world’s longest and most beloved manga and anime series, and since 1997 has brought fans new stories and experiences to enjoy. One Piece Odyssey is an RPG adventure that lets players enjoy the world of One Piece in a whole new way, with a unique story to enjoy and places to see. However, like most anime and manga, it’s not always clear what is considered canonical and what isn’t in the One Piece world. In this guide, we’ll go over all the details and give you the answer as to whether One Piece Odyssey is in the series’ official canon.

Is One Piece Odyssey canonical?

Like almost all video games and movies in the One Piece Universe, One Piece Odyssey is not canonical to the series or manga. Instead, it is its own side story, overseen by the manga’s creator Eichiro Oda.

One Piece fans will likely not be surprised by this news, given the sheer number of video games and other media released with the One Piece name that is not considered canon, even those with Oda’s involvement. While this is the case, One Piece Odyssey is based on the canon and rooted in the manga’s storyline, meaning you will likely hear and find many references and elements from the popular arcs in the main story and canon throughout the game. With that said, be careful of spoilers, as you’ll likely meet characters you’ve not seen yet or hear about key plot points you haven’t reached in the anime or manga, depending on how behind you are in either of those.

It is also possible that characters, monsters, and story events in One Piece Odyssey will make their way into the official canon in the future, depending on if Mr. Oda chooses to include them and their reception in the game.

For those unfamiliar, One Piece Odyssey is an RPG adventure set in the One Piece universe to commemorate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The game sees players take control of the series protagonist Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they explore a mysterious island and set out on a journey to find new adventures and wonders to explore and enemies to fight. The game will allow players to explore an open world and play as their favorite characters from the series, each with their unique abilities in exploration and combat.

One Piece Odyssey is set to release on January 13 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.