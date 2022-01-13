The true dream in The Sims 4 is to have access to all items you could possibly want. There’s no better feeling than decorating your Sims household with whatever furniture or accessory that completes each section. Luckily, there is no need to put in hundreds of hours into painstakingly progressing your household’s lives when a quick cheat gets the job done. Here is how to unlock all items in The Sims 4.

Console

First, you will need to open up the console command box by pressing all four shoulder buttons at the same time (PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2) (Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT). Type in testingcheats true and hit enter. You will get a notice that if you continue, you will not be able to earn achievements or trophies on this save file.

Next, type in bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement to instantly unlock all object items.

Finally, one last code to put in is bb.showliveeditobjects for building items in the game.

PC

Unlocking all the items on PC is the same as on console, except to open the console command, you need to press CTRL, Shift, and C at the same time. After it is opened, type in testingcheats true, bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement, and bb.showliveeditobjects to have access to all items in the game.

You will still need some money to buy the items, but since you already input cheats to have access to them, you should be fine with putting in some money cheats as well.