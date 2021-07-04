How to unlock all secret characters in Crossy Road

In the world of Crossy Road, everyone is just trying to get to where they are going. That being said, it seems a lot of people are taking to crossing these roads considering that the game has 288 total characters as of this writing. Some of those characters are easily unlocked via loot boxes or buying them, but secret characters are a little more complicated to obtain. They require you to do hidden objectives to get them. Here is how to unlock the secret characters in Crossy Road.

Ace

Accumulate 50 burgers while playing as Rocky.

Andy Sum

While playing as Mallard, score at least 85% above your current high score. You will see a message pop up saying “Great Score” when you do it.

Angler Fish

While playing as an ocean character, fall into the dark depths of a trench.

Ben Weatherall

Unlock The Dark Lord either through the prize machine or buy him, then score 85% above your high score.

Best In Show

While playing as a dog character, eat all the dog food that you can find.

Big Fancy Pig

While playing as Blue, collect six green computer chip-looking items over multiple runs.

Bones

Unlock Paleontologist in the prize machine or buy him, then collect head, neck, body, leg, and tail bones as that character.

Blinky

Play as Pac-Chicken, Pinky, Clyde, or Inky and get eaten by Pac-Man in the road.

Cai Shen

Collect 20 red envelopes while playing as Fortune Chicken, The Three Deities, Fire Monkey, Xi, New Year’s Doll, Hot pot, and Chinese Monster. Doesn’t need to be done in one run.

Cat Lady

Play as Lucky Cat, Laser Cat, Unlucky Cat, or Tabby Cat and collect nine goldfish that appear on grass sections.

Chinese Monster

Play as New Year’s Doll and catch up to the monster as it runs from you.

Clown

Unlock The Hand either from the prize machine or purchase it, then collect 15-20 coins.

Clyde

While playing as Pac-Man, eat at least seven ghosts in one power pellet instance.

Coconut Water

Unlock the Tourist and collect five coconut waters in one run

Crab

While playing as any character, every time you enter snow, sand, or grass areas, swipe left and right about 50 times and finish with a score over 40.

Dragon Rider

Unlock Snow King in the Pecking Order challenge and play him about ten rounds.

Drop Bear

Play as any Australian character, and at some point, you will see the Drop Bear in a tree. Go to the tree, and the Drop Bear will kill you, unlocking it.

Gingerbread Man

Play a few games as Wolf the Gingerbread Man will appear. Grab him to unlock him.

Gifty

Play as Festive Chicken until you find a snow plain. Run into the Christmas tree in the center of the level to cause gifts to fly out.

Halfling

When playing as a New Zealand character, there is a chance that a ring will spawn. Collect eight of them over multiple runs.

Hipster Whale

While playing as any character, the Hipster Whale may swim across a water section. Jump on it to unlock it.

Iceberg

Play as all Arctic characters and jump into water with them.

Inky

Accumulate a total of 3,000 points while playing as Pac-Man.

Leprechaun

Collect a four-leaf clover while playing as any UK & Ireland character.

Marmalade

While playing as any Piffle character, collect the floppy disk, donut, dice, sock, and ball in a single run.

Matt Hall

Play as Lucky Cat and score 85 percent or greater than your current high score.

Merlady

Play as any non-ocean character and fully cross a river. When you are across, turn around and jump onto a log and fall into the river.

Michael Boom

While playing as any character, find a rocket truck and end the run by crashing into it.

Moon Rock

Play as a space character and be hit by one of the rocks in the meteor flow over multiple games.

Nessie

While playing as a UK and Ireland character, watch for Nessie to appear in a river. Jump onto their back to unlock them.

Piffle Ball

Same as Marmalade, collect a floppy disk, donut, dice, sock, and ball while playing as a Piffle character.

Pineapple

While playing as a character from the Piffle update, watch the roads for a pineapple truck. Run into it to unlock the Pineapple.

Pinky

While playing as Pac-Chicken, there is a very rare chance of a cherry spawning. Collect it to unlock Pinky.

Pro Gamer

While playing as any Korean, get a score of at least 80 while keeping your actions per minute above 150. Increase your APM by moving left and right while waiting to go forward.

Purple Bloop

While playing as Grablin, beat a character higher than level 35.

Robot Dog

Play as any space character and collect a yellow duck alien.

Rugby Player

While playing as the squirrel, collect four nuts and find a white rugby ball on top of a tree. Run into the tree so the ball falls out.

Seal

While playing as Polar Bear, complete all five missions collecting trash in the terrain.

Space Walker

While playing as any space character, jump on the Hipster Whale when it appears.

Phone Box

Play as any UK and Ireland character until you reach an open area. If you hear a phone ringing, follow the sound to the Phone Box. It stops ringing when you get to it, signaling you unlocked it.

The King of All Cosmos

While playing as the Prince of All Cosmos, collect items across multiple runs to make your Katamari larger.

The Princess of All Cosmos

While playing as the Prince of All Cosmos, collect enough items in one run to make your Katamari larger.

The Queen of All Cosmos

While playing as the King of all Cosmos, turn enough things into rainbows over multiple runs.

Too Much Candy

While playing as any character, jump into a chocolate river.

Totem

While playing as Ida, Crow, or Storyteller, jump on the top of the Totem that appears in a river.

Waffles

While playing as a Piffle character, run into Waffles who will rarely appear instead of a rainbow pig obstacle.

Yeti

While playing as any Christmas 2015 character other than Gifty, get hit by a snowball thrown from a Yeti.