How to unlock and finish A Cliff Side Hero’s Past world quest in Genshin Impact

A Cliff Side Hero’s Past is one of the few quests in Genshin Impact that do not appear on the World Map. Although the quest doesn’t really have any prerequisites, it needs to be triggered manually; otherwise, it won’t show up.

How to unlock and finish A Cliff Side Hero’s Past world

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head towards the marked location on the Cinnabar Cliff to start the quest. As you move closer to the location, a dialogue will appear, indicating that you are on the right track. The exact location is on the very top of the cliff, so be ready to climb a lot.

Once on top of the cliff, you’ll come across NPC Tang Wuchou with three Qingxin around him. However, one of the Qingxins is the Flower of Farsight which you need to collect to kickstart the quest.

After collecting the Flower of Farsight, you’ll engage in a battle with Tang Wuchou. The battle is very easy and shouldn’t trouble you at all. He will make you a trade offer for Tang Wuchou’s jade in exchange for one Bird Egg once you have defeated him.

The quest will update after the trade offer, and you’ll be tasked with meeting old man Chou, whose location will get updated on the map. Interact with him, and he’ll permit you to dig up his field for possible treasures. Keep digging until you stumble upon Bag of Ornaments. Once obtained, interact with Chou again and respond with, “Yeah, let’s go back to look for Tang Wuchou…” option, and this will immediately take you to Tang Wuchou’s location. Interact with him, and the quest will end, unlocking the Jack of No Trades achievement.