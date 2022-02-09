How to unlock and use Selfie Mode in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a game that is rather large in both scope and content, and players exploring through the world of Arkesia are bound to come across more than a few moments that they may want to capture for posterity. When the normal isometric view isn’t cutting it anymore for your screenshots, it’s time to look at the photo mode in Lost Ark, called Selfie Mode.

Selfie Mode isn’t available immediately once players begin the game, but is unlocked rather early in the main quest. After completing the quest Savior, where the protagonist waits inside of the cathedral of Prideholme for the crowd to part, Selfie Mode becomes unlocked. You can find the button for Selfie Mode just below the mini-map in the top-right corner of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Clicking this button will bring you into the game’s Selfie Mode, allowing you to have your character perform various emotes, alter what (or whom) is shown, and even simulating various camera lens to introduce a bokeh effect to your images.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the drop down, ‘Character Display Settings,’ players can opt to only show themselves, those in the party or raid group, or everyone. Other effects function immediately as well — removing all NPCs can help declutter a shot taken in a city, keeping monsters within the shot could offer some tension, and movement of the camera helps players frame their photo.

Once the stage has been set, players will want to use the screenshot mode within Lost Ark by pressing PrtSc; this briefly removes all UI elements (minus the optional watermark) and takes the photo. Finding where the screenshot is saved in Lost Ark isn’t an arduous task either, meaning players can experiment frequently with taking images of their adventures in the MMO.