Where to find screenshots taken in Lost Ark

Lost Ark offers a wide world of exploration, triumph, and bizarre spectacles. With that in mind, players would do well to understand the importance of taking screenshots to catalogue their travels and endeavors within the world of Arkesia.

Within Lost Ark, there are two ways to take screenshots. The first is the standard Steam method, by pressing the default screenshot key (F12). This captures the screen (sans cursor) and immediately saves it within your Steam folder. These are viewable by looking at Lost Ark in your Steam library, and clicking on the screenshots. Right-click on the images to browse where the screenshots are stored, and you can peruse all screenshots with ease.

The second means of taking screenshots is through Lost Ark, and the default button is PrtSc. Players can also unlock a Selfie Mode which allows them to take photos of themselves and companions with various effects — pressing PrtSc immediately hides all UI effects and takes the screenshot.

To find screenshots taken through Lost Ark, players will need to navigate to their Steam library, right-click the game name Lost Ark, select Manage, and then Browse Local Files. The title automatically makes a new folder for screenshots: select EFGame, and then find the folder titled Screenshots. Happy photo-shoots!