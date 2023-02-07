How to unlock and use talents in Hogwarts Legacy

Talents are one of the many menu options you find in Hogwarts Legacy. For a good part of the start of your playthrough, this section will remain locked, and you won’t be able to do anything about it until you reach a certain point. When you get to a particular main story quest, the talents will be available, and you can start using them throughout your adventure to further aid you in combat and throughout the story. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock and use your talents in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock Talents in Hogwarts Legacy

Every player’s talents will unlock after they’ve completed Jackdaw’s Rest. It’s a quest where your main character will look for the missing pages discovered in the middle of the ancient book you and Professor Fig discovered. Jackdaw’s Rest has you working alongside his ghost and discovering the old place he found while he was alive.

When you reach the end of this area, the talents screen will unlock. You receive a talent point for every level you’ve earned beyond level five. You can use it in the talent tree to provide an array of helpful passives for your character while playing Hogwarts Legacy. Each time you level up, these talents will be available for you to select.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use talents in Hogwarts Legacy

When you level up your character, you need to make your way to the talent category on your main menu and pick from the five main categories: Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. Each category has a unique array of passives that your character can utilize, making them stronger and unique in their spells while playing Hogwarts Legacy.