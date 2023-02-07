All spells available in Hogwarts Legacy
“Are you sure that’s a real spell? Well, it’s not very good, is it?”
As you might expect from a game set in the Wizarding World, Hogwarts Legacy will allow your student to cast many different kinds of spells to do the things they need. From combat to puzzle-solving, you will need to use a wide range of spells to see everything Hogwarts has to offer you. Here are all of the spells that you can use in Hogwarts Legacy.
Related: Do you have a Patronus in Hogwarts Legacy?
Every spell you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy
There are a total of 31 spells you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy. Some are focused on aiding you in combat, but that is not the case for all of them.
- Accio – Summoning spell. The object you are manipulating will come toward you when you cast it.
- Alohomora – Unlocks doors and locks.
- Altering Spell – Changes the form of objects while in the Room of Requirement.
- Ancient Magic – Boosts your attack power for a short bit and breaks shields.
- Ancient Magic Throw – Grabs environmental items and chucks them at your opponent to break their guard.
- Arresto Momentum – Slows objects and enemies.
- Avada Kedavra – The killing curse, takes an enemies health to zero instantly.
- Basic Attack – Just a quick burst of energy to damage enemies and break environmental objects that you start the game with.
- Bombarda – Causes an explosion.
- Confringo – Long-range bolt attack that makes incendiary damage burst.
- Conjuring Spell – Creates items while in the Room of Requirement.
- Crucio – Causes immense pain to the target and has them take more damage over time.
- Depulso – Pushes enemies and objects away from you.
- Descendo – Slams an object or enemy on the ground.
- Diffindo – Used to cut or tear an object apart.
- Disillusionment Charm – This spell will completely cloak you in any environment.
- Evanesco – Makes items vanish in the Room of Requirement.
- Expelliarmus – Knocks whatever an enemy is holding out of their hands.
- Flipendo – Causes enemies and objects to flip backward.
- Glacius – Freezes enemies.
- Imperio – Forces enemies to become your companion momentarily.
- Incendio – Lights close objects and enemies on fire.
- Levioso – Makes objects float.
- Lumos – Emits light from the tip of your wand. This is obviously used to light up dark corridors and can make Devil’s Snare creep away.
- Petrificus Totalus – Temporarily makes the victim’s body completely bind up.
- Protego – The shield charm, a spell that will come in quite handy with all of the combat you will be dealing with in the game. It deflects spells and weapons thrown at you.
- Revelio – Reveals hidden objectives.
- Reparo – This spell repairs broken objects. We see it used to fully reconstruct a collapsed bridge in the gameplay trailer.
- Stupefy – Stuns enemies.
- Transformation – Transform objects and enemies into something else.
- Wingardium Leviosa – Gives you more control over floating objects.