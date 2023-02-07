All spells available in Hogwarts Legacy

“Are you sure that’s a real spell? Well, it’s not very good, is it?”

is-voldemort-in-hogwarts-legacy-answered

Image via Portkey Games

As you might expect from a game set in the Wizarding World, Hogwarts Legacy will allow your student to cast many different kinds of spells to do the things they need. From combat to puzzle-solving, you will need to use a wide range of spells to see everything Hogwarts has to offer you. Here are all of the spells that you can use in Hogwarts Legacy.

Related: Do you have a Patronus in Hogwarts Legacy?

Every spell you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a total of 31 spells you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy. Some are focused on aiding you in combat, but that is not the case for all of them.

  • Accio – Summoning spell. The object you are manipulating will come toward you when you cast it.
  • Alohomora – Unlocks doors and locks.
  • Altering Spell – Changes the form of objects while in the Room of Requirement.
  • Ancient Magic – Boosts your attack power for a short bit and breaks shields.
  • Ancient Magic Throw – Grabs environmental items and chucks them at your opponent to break their guard.
  • Arresto Momentum – Slows objects and enemies.
  • Avada Kedavra – The killing curse, takes an enemies health to zero instantly.
  • Basic Attack – Just a quick burst of energy to damage enemies and break environmental objects that you start the game with.
  • Bombarda – Causes an explosion.
  • Confringo – Long-range bolt attack that makes incendiary damage burst.
  • Conjuring Spell – Creates items while in the Room of Requirement.
  • Crucio – Causes immense pain to the target and has them take more damage over time.
  • Depulso – Pushes enemies and objects away from you.
  • Descendo – Slams an object or enemy on the ground.
  • Diffindo – Used to cut or tear an object apart.
  • Disillusionment Charm – This spell will completely cloak you in any environment.
  • Evanesco – Makes items vanish in the Room of Requirement.
  • Expelliarmus – Knocks whatever an enemy is holding out of their hands.
  • Flipendo – Causes enemies and objects to flip backward.
  • Glacius – Freezes enemies.
  • Imperio – Forces enemies to become your companion momentarily.
  • Incendio – Lights close objects and enemies on fire.
  • Levioso – Makes objects float.
  • Lumos – Emits light from the tip of your wand. This is obviously used to light up dark corridors and can make Devil’s Snare creep away.
  • Petrificus Totalus – Temporarily makes the victim’s body completely bind up.
  • Protego – The shield charm, a spell that will come in quite handy with all of the combat you will be dealing with in the game. It deflects spells and weapons thrown at you.
  • Revelio – Reveals hidden objectives.
  • Reparo – This spell repairs broken objects. We see it used to fully reconstruct a collapsed bridge in the gameplay trailer.
  • Stupefy – Stuns enemies.
  • Transformation – Transform objects and enemies into something else.
  • Wingardium Leviosa – Gives you more control over floating objects.

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved