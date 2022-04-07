Big Head Mode is a Lego Star Wars tradition. It’s a bonus where your playable characters will have giant heads as they play through the game. This tradition continues in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but you’ll need to unlock this mode to access it during your game. Not every character in the game will have a big head, though. In this guide, we detail how to unlock Big Head Mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The only way to unlock Big Head Mode is through the Extras menu. You can access this by opening up your Holoprojector while playing the game and scrolling to the far-right in the menu. In Extras, you’ll want to go down to Datacards and make your way down the various unlocks. You’ll find Big Head Mode close to the bottom. You’ll need to have one Datacard and 500,000 studs.

You can find Datacards on many of the worlds throughout The Skywalker Saga. The only way to unlock more planets is to progress through the Episodes. We recommend you complete all nine Star Wars Episodes and then search the many areas of the game for these Datacards. Once you have at least one free and 500,000 Studs, you can purchase the Big Head Mode and use it throughout the rest of the game.