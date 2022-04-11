How to unlock Biggs Darklighter in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes fans through the entire nine movie mainline Star Wars story, featuring many of the beloved characters from across the films. One of the characters you can unlock is Biggs Darklighter, Luke’s childhood friend and ace Rebel pilot. Biggs is featured in Episode IV: A New Hope as one of the Rebel pilots that attempts to destroy the Death Star. Here’s how you can unlock this ace pilot for yourself.

Complete the mission ‘Biggs Trouble’

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to unlock Biggs Darklighter you will need to travel to the Jundland Wastes on Tatooine. Here you can find Biggs next to the spaceship port, looking to give out a smuggling mission. Using a Scoundrel character you can accept his mission to smuggle supplies from Tatooine to Yavin 4. From here, hop into your ship and fly to Yavin 4 Space. Along the way you will have to fight through multiple instances where you must destroy anywhere from 8 to 12 TIE Fighters.

Once you reach Yavin 4 Space, you must speak to the rebel flying around there. Once you speak to them, more TIE Fighters will arrive. You must destroy them while keeping the rebel alive. Once they are destroyed, the mission is complete and you can purchase Biggs Darklighter from the Hero section for 35,000 Studs.