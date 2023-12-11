How To Unlock Co-op In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Joining your friends in co-op games has a few benefits, from making the overall experience more fun to sometimes enabling the gameplay to be a lot easier with an extra person helping out. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a co-op mode to unlock, and its implementation has been handled nicely.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s co-op mode isn’t accessible from the very start of the game, you’ll need to progress a few missions into the story before it becomes available. But once you do unlock co-op, the way it works is much better than a lot of other titles that have tried to introduce this feature.

How To Start Co-op In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Co-op can be unlocked by completing The Aranahe Clan quest, a main mission you’ll be tasked with early on in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. After you meet Etuwa, she’ll send you to the Hometree, which is a key location that you’ll revisit often. Once this mission has been completed you’ll have access to co-op from the pause menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start a co-op session as the host, pause the game and then select Co-op from the menu. This will bring up a list of your friends from the menu, select the person you would like to invite to your game by choosing Invite to Group. The guest player will then receive an invite to your game that they can join. If they are playing on a different device to you, make sure that you both have cross-play turned on, which can also be checked via the Co-op menu.

How Co-op Works in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Screenshot by Gamepur

Co-op progress in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be saved for both players as you journey throughout the world. This means that not only will you be able to keep any rewards that you find, but any story progress will be saved when missions are completed for the guest player. After a guest player has returned to their own game from playing with someone else, they will have the option to skip any completed missions that they have already finished in another session.

Items including ammo, crafting materials, cosmetics, gear, weapons, purchased items, and upgraded items are saved for the guest player to use in their own game. The Ubisoft support page also notes that if a guest player requires a specific skill that they have not unlocked yet in order to complete a quest, that the skill will be given to them permanently. Which is a nice little bonus.