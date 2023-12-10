How To Get Spare Parts In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Spare Parts are a special type of item in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, used as both a crafting material and a form of currency for trading. Knowing where to get Spare Parts will help you increase your power as you progress through the alluring world.

Because Spare Parts are utilized in various aspects of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll need a lot of them if you’re looking to obtain higher-level gear and make the most out of your weapons. There are a few reliable places where you can get Spare Parts if you want to stock up your inventory.

Related: How to Get Fortune’s Fruit in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Where To Find Spare Parts In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Spare Parts can be found all across the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and although you can randomly stumble upon some out in the wild, the most dependable locations to find them are marked on the map. Here are a few ways to get Spare Parts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora:

RDA Facilities

RDA facilities, such as Outposts or Installations, are great ways to obtain Spare Parts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. You’ll be able to find Spare Parts in yellow crates throughout the area, and each one will contain a handful when you open them. I suggest you do this after you’ve rid the area of enemies, this makes searching much easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also note that once you clear out an Outpost, the room that opens up after the cutscene has played out will have a selection of different-sized yellow crates. Inside this room, you will locate Spare Parts that you can add to your inventory.

Field Bases

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing Field Bases is a helpful way to acquire Spare Parts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. All you need to do is power up the base, and that will unlock the crates around the area for you to open. Interact with these and you should get quite a few Spare Parts. In my experience, I’ve found up to five Spare Parts in a create at a Field Base.

Random Encounters

As you’re exploring the world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll sometimes come across random encounters that you can choose to engage with. This will lead to various rewards, which can include Spare Parts. Occasionally you might wildlife that has an RDA dart that needs to be removed from its body, or fauna that has been trapped in a cage. I’ve had success getting Spare Parts from these random encounters, so keep an eye out for them when you’re running around.

Scavenging Expert Skill

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Scavenging Expert skill in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an extremely handy skill to pick up when you’re trying to load up on Spare Parts. You’ll fight a lot of AMPs during your encounters, and with the Scavenging Expert skill, this gives you the opportunity to sometimes find Spare Parts when looting them. AMPs can be found at RDA Facilities and random encounters, so this works heavily in your favor when trying to stock up on Spare Parts.

Related: All Cooking Recipes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Where To Use Spare Parts In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spare Parts can be used as a form of currency at certain vendors in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. If you visit the Resistance HQ in Kinglor Forest, there are two vendors here that will take Spare Parts off of your hands. Hurit is located near the Command Center and Maintenace area at the Resistance, and offers weapons and weapon mods in exchange for Spare Parts. Ranjinder is the other vendor, and they can be found at the Living Quarters. Rajinder provides clothing gear and clothing mods for Spare Parts.

You can purchase items from these vendors to increase your power level which will allow you to take on more difficult challenges as you progress through the world. I recommend checking in with these vendors when you’re nearby as they may have items that you’ll find useful.

Another way that you can use Spare Parts is in the crafting of special ammo for your weapons. You’ll find that each weapon has an alternate fire mode that uses a different type of ammo to deal an increased amount of damage. If you’re running low on this ammo with your bows, such as the longbow or heavy bow, you’ll be able to craft additional ammo using Spare Parts.