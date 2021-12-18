How to unlock costumes in Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon can be an incredibly hard game. You’ll be spending a lot of your time staring at your character as you try to make it out of the Pocket Dungeon, so you might as well make sure that you’re looking spiffy. Thankfully, the game offers a handful of different costumes for each character.

Related: Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will get DLC in 2022

Unlocking costumes in Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon is an incredibly easy process, though it is one that requires money. Costumes cost 1,000 gems and you won’t be able to manually pick which costume you want to buy; instead, each purchase will cycle through the colors you haven’t unlocked yet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To purchase a new costume, head to the lower end of the campsite and talk to Myriad by bumping into them, and bump into them again to confirm your buy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Notice that bundle of random armor pieces in a pile below Myriad? It’s not just for messy looks — it’s how you change your costume. To do so, you’ll need to bump into it. Each bump will cycle you through your available choices.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you get most of your costumes through Myriad, you’ll also be able to unlock special costumes by beating the game. Escaping the titular Pocket Dungeon with a character will reward you with a special set of golden armor.