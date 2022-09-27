How to unlock custom difficulties in Phasmophobia

Custom difficulties are a way to increase the difficulty in Phasmophobia. It’s also an effective way to remove a ghost’s killing effect, allowing you and your teammates to try taking down a ghost without the adverse impact of losing to it. Although you won’t be able to earn money while taking down a harmless ghost, it’s a good way to practice against the more difficult hunts. Before you can play with the custom settings, you need to unlock them. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking custom difficulties in Phasmophobia

What do you need to do to unlock custom difficulties in Phasmophobia?

The custom difficulties should be available to every Phasmophobia player when they reach player rank 25. If you are at this level, before you start a Phasmophobia hunt, you can go into the lobby settings where you see the difficulty setting, click the check mark next to it, and pick any of the three customized settings you’ve created on your profile.

After clicking this icon, you will open up a menu showing you the four difficulty settings and your three custom difficulties. You can pick any of the three difficulty settings to begin adjusting them, finding the more difficult or easier, Phasmophobia hunts that you can embark on with your ghost hunting crew or by yourself.

When the custom difficulties first launched, it looked like players between levels 50 and 100 received a minor bug. The Phasmophobia team is aware of this problem and is looking into how to solve this best, which will likely occur with a quick update to the game, unlocking these three settings. Regardless, they should be available once you reach at least level 25.