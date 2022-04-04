There are multiple mini kits for you to find throughout the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to unlock ships you can use throughout your journey. These mini kits are hidden throughout the game, and you’ll want to scour the many levels available in The Skywalker Saga to find them. One of them is Darth Maul’s Scimitar. In this guide, we’ll cover how to unlock Darth Maul’s Scimitar (Micro) in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find Darth Maul’s Scimitar during the Better Call Maul mission, where Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon face off against Darth Maul. We recommend playing this mission through free play after completing it once. You’ll need to collect all five mini kits.

Mini kit 1

The first mini kit you can find will be at the entrance of the battle, where Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon ran into the area. You can find it to the right of the entrance, and you’ll be able to reach it by using the force on the platforms to reach the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 2

The second mini kit will be on the platforms in the second area after Darth Maul has destroyed the floor panels. You want to go to the far right side and look for the platform, destroying everything on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you do, you’ll be able to build several buttons on the ground that you’ll need to activate to move up the stairs. You’ll want to grab two nearby toolboxes that you can find on the platforms, or below, and place them on the buttons. We recommend using the force to lift them up and place them on the ground. Then, place your two characters on the remaining buttons, and the mini kit will be at the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 3

The third mini kit can be found right before Darth Maul enters the barriers. It will be underneath a panel that you can only access if you have a Hero, Bounty Hunter, or Astromech character, which is why you’ll want to make to sure to do this during free play mode.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 4

The fourth mini kit is in the final room where you battle against Darth Maul. You can find it at the central area, which you can reach by jumping down onto the climbing platforms in the center ring. We recommend using a Bounty Hunter or Hero character to take advantage of their grappling ability.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 5

You can find the fifth and final mini kit through a secret method. You can only find it after defeating all five of the cleaning droids that you can find throughout the Darth Maul level. Your best chance of getting it is to explore the Darth Maul level before going through the barrier. These are all of the locations you can find the cleaning droids, indicated by the small circles on your map. There are two on the bottom level of the level, and three on the top level.