How to unlock Dengar in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The original Lego Star Wars title was only the first in a cavalcade of similarly licensed adventures. Just about every popular film franchise has been featured in Lego form. The Skywalker Saga is a ground-up redesign of the tried and true Lego game format featuring brand new controls, camera perspective, and a massive open world to explore. Many secrets lie in wait, but some must be unlocked with hidden codes. Here is how to use these codes to unlock legendary bounty hunter, Dengar.

How to play as Dengar

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dengar is a famous Bounty Hunter who fought during the Clone Wars. He also appeared in the animated series. He was known for serving as a member of Krayt’s Claw, who were a syndicate of bounty hunters comprised of Boba Fett, Bossk, and Asajj Ventress.

To use his unlock code, you must have begun one of the playable campaigns. Once you are on a mission, the special pause menu becomes available. This menu has an unlock code section. When prompted, enter this code.

Dengar unlock code: OKV7TLR

After he is unlocked, Dengar can be used in all open-world hub environments, and once free play is unlocked, he can be brought into story missions to help discover all the secrets held within.