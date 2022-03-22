How to unlock Doug and Margaret in Rune Factory 5

Fan-favorite characters, Doug and Margaret from Rune Factory 4, can show up in Rune Factory 5. For them to appear, you’ll need to have Rune Factory 4 Special data on your Nintendo Switch. Upon opening up the game and hitting start, you’ll be greeted with a message that says the duo will start appearing in Rigbarth. They’ll be staying at the Blue Moon Inn and from what we have played so far, they’re there permanently. Just like the other townsfolks, you can befriend them, talk to them, and give them gifts. Unfortunately, neither one can be romanced so you’re stuck just being friends.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually, Doug and Margaret will both offer up easy requests titled “Do Something About Those Orcs” and “Those Bullies” respectively. Both of them ask you to defeat two orcs, which you can easily find on the path to Whispering Woods. We recommend accepting both requests at the same time as the two orcs you defeat will count towards both quests. After turning the requests in, you’ll be rewarded with the outfit of male and female protagonists from Rune Factory 4; Lest’s outfit from Doug, and Frey’s from Margaret.

Now, these outfits are gender-locked. So, only the male protagonist can wear Lest’s outfit, and the female main character can only wear Frey’s. Even though you cannot wear the opposite gender’s outfit, no need to worry as there’s good from getting them anyway. You’ll notice that Doug and Margaret, along with giving you the outfits, will award you a wardrobe. You’re given a wardrobe at the start of the game so there’s no need to have any extras. We recommend destroying both of the wardrobes that Doug and Margaret give you because it’ll give you some lumber. If you’re worried about losing your brand-new outfit, don’t worry. Destroying these wardrobes will not make you lose the costume.