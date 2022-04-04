The Star Wars galaxy is a big place, and you can explore all of it in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll have the chance to play one of your favorite characters from the movies while exploring this massive environment. However, Galaxy Free Play is where you’ll have the chance to roam around the galaxy, jumping from planet to planet. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Galaxy Free Play in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Galaxy Free Play mode is only available after completing one of the nine Star Wars episodes. When you initially start the game, you can only access Episode I, IV, or VII, which are the beginning of any of the three sagas from the Star Wars movies. After completing one of these three episodes, Galaxy Free Play will be available.

You can access Galaxy Free Play from your holoprojector, or on the main menu screen before selecting what episode from The Skywalker Saga you want to play. We recommend completing all of the Star Wars episodes before fully investigating the Galaxy Free Play as you’ll have access to all of the planets and location you visit, but only after completing an episode.