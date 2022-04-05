How to unlock General Grievous in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Obi-Wan’s greatest adversary in the Clone Wars was General Grievous, and you can battle against him in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Grievous is the leader of the droid army and a cunning warrior, even more than a match than some Jedi Masters. As you progress through the game, you’ll have the chance to unlock him. In this guide, we cover how to open General Grievous in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Grievous only becomes available to you as you progress through the story. You will not have the chance to skip Episodes, which means you need to complete Episodes I, II, and roughly halfway through III. During Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan will battle against General Grievous alongside Commander Cody in the So Uncivilized mission. Upon completing this mission, you’ll unlock the chance to purchase General Grievous.

You can find Grievous underneath the Villains tab in your character selection menu. He will be available for you to buy 200,000 studs. If you’re having trouble finding enough studs, we recommend playing through some of the bigger missions in the game, such as A Bigger Fish and Now This is Podracing, to quickly earn studs. We’ve discovered that the missions are some of the best ways to earn studs, rather than exploring the galaxy.