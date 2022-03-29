How to unlock Gorigori Finisher in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

There are 11 memory points in total in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files. We get very little insight into Kaito’s character based on his remarks, but they do serve another purpose — unlocking abilities. Our guide below details where to find the memory point that unlocks the Gorigori Finisher ability.

While in Kamurocho, you’ll want to head to the very end of East Shichifuku Street. The memory point you want is immediately across the street from this area’s Poppo store. It is the white building on the outskirts of the Champion District with the glass double doors and garage with a shuttered gate beside it.

For those that don’t remember the first game’s events, this is the former Matsugane family building. When you see the pulsating aura of light at the doors, activate Kaito’s primal senses by pushing down on the left analog stick. Examining the doors with the primal eye unlocks the Gorigori Finisher ability.

Gorigori Finisher costs 5,000 SP and is found under the Bruiser tree on the skills screen. When utilizing the finisher, which is triangle on PlayStation and the Y button on Xbox, twice after three or four standard attacks, Kaito ends his combo with a bit of levity. He haphazardly lunges forward as if to protect someone from gunfire, dealing damage in the process. This is a standard combo, therefore the EX gauge isn’t needed to perform this ability.