Hunting is one of the six Trade Skills you can unlock as you play through Lost Ark. The Trade Skills you can gain on your character allow you to collect and acquire unique resources you would otherwise be able to find. If you’re keen on crafting items in the future, leveling these up is critical. But you won’t have access to them right away. In this guide, we cover how to unlock Hunting in Lost Ark.

Like all of the Trade Skills in Lost Ark, Hunting will be available as you progress through the story. Once you reach the West Luterra region, you can find it and complete the quest Crown of Lakebar. Upon completing the Crown of Lakebar quest, all six Trade Skills become available for that character. However, you’ll still need to grab the Trade Skill tools from Nickel, a merchant in Lakebar Village, if you want to use them.

Upon grabbing the Novice Hunting Tool from Nickel, you can begin hunting down some of the region’s animals and harvesting them. Before you try Hunting, click the B key on your Keyboard to access your Trade Skills abilities, and have the Throw and Search active skills available. You’ll need these if you want to do any hunting in an area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The animals you want to search for are the smaller ones, and you can find them by checking your World Map and seeing what creatures are available in the region. For example, in the Bilbrin Forest, you have the chance to find Spotted Rabbit and Plump Stormcloud Rabbits. Upon finding the animal, with your Search ability activated, you want to use your Throw ability to toss an ability at the created, causing them to fall. When they do, they should appear on the ground for you to Carve, and then you extract the available resources, such as meat and hide.