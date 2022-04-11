Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga includes hundreds of characters from across the Star Wars universe, specifically from the mainline series. This includes the father of the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunter and the blueprint for the clone army, Jango Fett. Jango Fett is a Bounty Hunter character, capable of destroying gold bricks and completing Bounty Hunter missions in the open-world sections of the game. Here is how to unlock Jango Fett in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Defeat Jango on Genosis

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to unlock Jango Fett, you will need to progress through the original trilogy to reach the second to last level in Episode II: Attack of the Clones. In order to unlock Episode II you will need to start the prequel trilogy with Episode I: The Phantom Menace and play through it. Halfway through the level “Petranaki Panic” Mace Windu and the other Jedi arrive to save Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Padmé. At that point you will need to complete a boss fight against Jango in order to complete the level. After completing the level, you will unlock the ability to purchase Jango Fett.

Jango Fett has two versions, one with the helmet and one without, costing 200,000 studs each. Both versions of Jango are considered a Bounty Hunter character, so you can use them for Bounty Hunter activities.