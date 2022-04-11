Jocasta Nu was once a leader of the Jedi Order. However, she decided to dedicate her life to the Jedi Archives and now serves as the Head Librarian of the Jedi Order. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have the chance to unlock this character and add her to your collection. The process of doing requires you to complete several missions and puzzles. In this guide, we cover how to unlock Jocasta Nu in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

To work on Jocasta Nu, you’ll need to make your way through the main story, unlocking Coruscant, Naboo, and Tatooine. After having all of those locations unlocked, make your way to the Jedi Temple and go into the Jedi Archives. You’ll need to complete the Secret of the Archives and the Secret of the Archives II puzzles. The second one becomes available after completing the first one. Both require you to use a Jedi Character.

Once you’ve completed the Secret of the Archives II puzzle, Jocasta Nu will have a quest for you called Stolen Knowledge. You’ll need to accept it as a Bounty Hunter character. Someone made their way into the Jedi Temple and stole multiple Holocrons from the Jedi. You’ll need to go out of your way to search for them, visiting the lower levels of Coruscant, Tatooine, and Naboo.

After completing the quest and obtaining all of the Holocrons, Jocasta Nu becomes available to purchase on the character selection screen. You can buy her for 35,000 Studs.