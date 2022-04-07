Kylo Ren, the grandson of Darth Vader, turned to the Dark Side. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have to face him through Episodes VII, VIII, and IX, as he will be the primary adversary you’ll be fighting against throughout these stories. Eventually, you’ll be able to unlock him as a playable. In this guide, we cover how to unlock Kylo Ren in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You mostly want to work through the Sequel series, where Kylo Ren is featured. This means playing through Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. Here, you’ll have the chance to unlock Kylo Ren and the many costumes associated with him. The base version of Kylo Ren is available in Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

After you unlock Kylo Ren, you’ll still need to purchase him. You can buy Kylo Ren in the Villains tab of your character selection screen for 200,000 studs. When you have him in your roster, you can choose to play him in the Galaxy Free Play mode or in any of the Episodes, so long as you’re in Free Play. The other Kylo Ren costumes become available later, and they will also cost you additional studs to unlock.