How to unlock Mining in Lost Ark

The Trade Skills you pick up in Lost Ark grant you access to various resources you can find as you explore the game. A notable Trade Skill you’ll want to pick up is Mining, allowing you to acquire rare minerals. In this guide, we detail what you need to do to unlock Mining in Lost Ark and why it’s crucial.

It all comes down to completing the Crown of Lakebar quest, which you’ll receive as you progress through the West Luterra region. Upon completing this quest, all six of the Trade Skills become available to you, allowing you to purchase the respective tool to begin using it. You can access your Trade Skills by clicking the L key on your Keyboard.

Each Trade Skill has a series of Mastery Skills that provide passive bonuses to your skill within that trade. You’ll want to make sure that when you’re using a Trade Skill, you click the B key on your Keyboard to swap to Trade Skill mode and use the skills for your specific Trade Skill. For example, for Mining, you’ll want to make sure you’re using the Pickaxe ability to mine away at Minerals using your Pickaxe, which requires 30 Life Energy to use. As you level up and increase your Mining Skill, you’ll gain more Mining passive bonuses, which you can see on the right-side underneath your Mining Details page.