Nute Gunray, the leader of the Trade Federation, is a character you can unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Similar to many characters throughout the game, you’ll need to work your way through the galaxy, unlocking locations to complete missions for the chance to find these characters. This guide will share how to unlock Nute Gunray in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Although you first encounter Nute Gunray in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and he appears throughout Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, the only way to unlock him is by reaching Hoth. Finally, you’ll have the chance to reach Hoth during the first part of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. The Rebels have constructed a new base on Hoth, and you can find the mission to unlock Nute Gunray in Hoth Space.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The mission you need to complete is called Scramble Run: Hoth. You can find the mission while flying around in your ship. Scramble Run: Hoth requires you to complete the race in under 40 seconds when you reach the location. If you do, Nute Gunray will be available, and you can buy them from the character selection menu underneath Extra characters. Nute Gunray costs 35,00 Stubs to unlock.