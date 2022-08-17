How to unlock Out for Blood mode in Rollerdrome

In the chaotic gameplay of Rollerdrome, you will bring plenty of miserable people to an untimely end. You are playing in a fast-moving bloodsport, so you will need to be ferocious while skating around. The first time you start up the game, you will notice an inaccessible mode called Out for Blood. Here is how you can unlock it and play it.

How to unlock the Out for Blood mode in Rollerdrome

Unlocking the Out for Blood mode in Rollerdrome is really simple and straightforward. All you need to is complete the campaign. Once you do that, you will get a message saying it it unlocked and can access the new mode from the main menu. Rollerdrome is not a particularly long game. You should have this done and unlocked within about four hours.

When you go into Out for Blood, you are starting a separate save from the one on your main campaign. This is essentially a New Game Plus mode, but is more focused on getting high scores than completing challenges. It immediately gives you access to all weapons, brings in a new remixed soundtrack, and makes House Players tougher and appear more often.

There are also small graphical changes as you play through the game this way. This is a much more challenging experience than the main campaign and will continually test you as you attempt to play it. You are going to die a lot here.

Out for Blood is a Rollerdrome mode that only the most dedicated players should really go for. The enemies are distinctly stronger, and you are noticeably weaker to their attacks. If you felt the game to be challenging and aggravating before, you might sour your experience by giving this mode a try.