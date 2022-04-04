There are multiple characters for you to unlock as you play through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Many of them become available as you play through the Star Wars movies through the primary story missions, but some are available by exploring and checking things out off the beaten path. In this guide, we will cover how to unlock R2-R9 in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find R2-R9 in Gungan City, located on Naboo. You can unlock this location by progressing through Episode I: The Phantom Meance. You’ll find R2-R9 standing at the entrance of the location after you return from Coruscant after the Gungans have left and moved to their Sacred Place.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When speaking with R2-R9, you’ll want to make sure you use Obi-Wan to accept their quest. The droid will offer for you to complete the Spatula Spectacular side quest, which takes you all over Gungan City to find the Gungan using a Spatula. After you’ve located the Gungan, you’ll have completed the quest, unlocking R2-R9.

You can then find R2-R9 in the character menu, underneath the Astromechs tab. You can unlock R2-R9 after paying 35,000 studs in the character selection menu.