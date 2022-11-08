How to unlock skills in Sonic Frontiers – full Sonic Frontiers skill tree

Skills are a variety of moves and abilities players can unlock for Sonic in Sonic Frontiers. The fastest hedgehog alive has had a standard set of attacks for quite some time. Abilities such as the spin dash, homing attack, and usually a basic assortment of kicks and punches have been in his kit for a while. Sonic Frontiers dramatically overhauls his move set with an extensive skill tree featuring many new abilities. This guide will explain how to unlock skills in Sonic Frontiers.

How unlocking skills works in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers features a big open-world, full of distractions and opportunities as far as the eye can see. Some of these activities are straightforward, but some will require the use of one of Sonic’s many new skills he can learn. Each skill Sonic can learn comes from the skill tree, and each section of the skill tree requires skill points to unlock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each node on the skill tree will require more skill points the further you go down. In Sonic Frontiers, Sonic doesn’t level up as other open-world games usually do. Players have to collect a currency known as Skill Pieces.

Related: How to unlock maps in Sonic Frontiers

Skill Pieces are tiny materials that will drop from enemy forces and Guardian bosses after they’re defeated in Sonic Forces. Skill Pieces must be collected, as you won’t gain them automatically when an enemy is defeated. These are small, light blue diamonds, as pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the lower right section of the HUD, you can see a number surrounded by a radial circle. Skill Pieces will fill up this circle. When the circle fills, you will gain a skill point as indicated by the number within the circle. Earning enough will grant the skill points necessary to acquire and improve Sonic’s capabilities.

Full list of all skill tree abilities in Sonic Frontiers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sonic Frontiers features a deep skill tree with abilities that can be used in combat and solving puzzles in the open world. This is every ability on the skill tree.

Air Trick -Grants Sonic the ability to perform tricks when sparks in the air surround him. Skill tricks will earn Skill Pieces.

-Grants Sonic the ability to perform tricks when sparks in the air surround him. Skill tricks will earn Skill Pieces. Auto Combo: A passive skill that allows battle skills to occur automatically but with reduced damage.

A passive skill that allows battle skills to occur automatically but with reduced damage. Cyloop: Sonic leaves a trail of light when he runs; creating a loop with the trail of light causes various effects to happen.

Sonic leaves a trail of light when he runs; creating a loop with the trail of light causes various effects to happen. Homing Shot: Launch a volley of energy spheres at an enemy.

Launch a volley of energy spheres at an enemy. Loop Kick: A looping, rapidly accelerating kick attack in midair.

A looping, rapidly accelerating kick attack in midair. Phantom Rush: When the combo meter is maxed out, Phantom Rush is activated. This provides a 1.2x damage multiplier. Phantom Rush last until the combo meter reaches zero.

When the combo meter is maxed out, Phantom Rush is activated. This provides a 1.2x damage multiplier. Phantom Rush last until the combo meter reaches zero. Quick Cyloop: Allows you to perform a quick Cyloop during a combo attack.

Allows you to perform a quick Cyloop during a combo attack. Recovery Smash: If sonic gets knocked back, perform the Recovery Smash to land safely and counter the enemy.

If sonic gets knocked back, perform the Recovery Smash to land safely and counter the enemy. Sonic Boom: A high-speed kick that unleashes shock wave projectiles.

A high-speed kick that unleashes shock wave projectiles. Spin Slash: Surround an enemy with a multi-hit spinning attack.

Surround an enemy with a multi-hit spinning attack. Stomp Attack: A stomping attack that swoops down from above on an enemy.

A stomping attack that swoops down from above on an enemy. Wild Rush: A high-speed, zigzagging attack.

In addition to these base skills, the right column of the skill tree features three abilities that can’t be unlocked with skill points. These abilities will open as the story progresses.

Cross Slash: Circles the enemy and attack with a series of shockwaves.

Circles the enemy and attack with a series of shockwaves. Cyclone Kick: Launch a powerful rising series of kicks.

Launch a powerful rising series of kicks. Grand Slam: Unleash a powerful attack by following on-screen prompts.

Make use of Skill Pieces and Guardian boss battles to accumulate skill points rapidly. These are great tools to take advantage of during boss fights and solving open world challenges.