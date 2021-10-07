How to unlock the Aston Martin DB5 banner, Agent 007 border, and 00 Agent title in Rocket League

Rocket League has a huge amount of cars and customization options in its garage, and it’s just gotten some goodies based around the world’s most famous spy, James Bond. A trio of challenges has been added to the game in celebration of No Time To Die, the latest 007 theatrical release.

Up for grabs are an Aston Martin DB5 banner, Agent 007 border, and 00 Agent title, all of which you can use to customize your player profile with some super spy vibes. Each one is unlocked through a separate challenge, as detailed below.

Aston Martin DB5 Banner: Get five goals, assists, or saves in online matches.

Get five goals, assists, or saves in online matches. Agent 007 border: Play three online matches.

Play three online matches. 00 Agent title: Win five online matches.

The border certainly seems to be the easiest reward to unlock, as you simply have to play the game online. The other two challenges will require a degree level of skill to complete, depending on whom you’re up against in your online match.

If you’d rather spend some in-game currency on new toys instead, you’ll have the opportunity. Bond’s Aston Martin Valhalla has also been added to the game, and it comes with a unique decal, engine audio, and set of wheels that can only be attached to the Valhalla. It’ll be available in the item shop from October 7 through 13, and it’ll cost you 1,100 credits.