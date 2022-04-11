How to unlock the B-wing Starfighter in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

As Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga holds almost 70 starships to unlock and use, players will spot even the odder vehicles from the movies. This includes the A/SF-01 B-wing Starfighter, a ship known for its strange vertical formation. Although it does come at a high price, it only takes a few steps to obtain the B-wing’s keys.

The B-wing Starfighter can be acquired by first heading to Dagobah’s Dragonsnake Bog location. This area becomes available just by playing through Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, but you’ll need to complete all of its story missions for the ship’s keys to appear. Once that’s done, the keys can be discovered in the center of a pond on the east side of Dragonsnake Bog — but there’s still one more hurdle in the way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to swim directly to the B-wing’s keys, so you’ll have to place objects in the water that lead to it. Luckily, there are three boxes nearby that can be force lifted and moved with a Jedi or Dark Side character. You can then align the boxes to the keys and jump on each to finally reach them. After the keys are picked up, the B-wing Starfighter can be purchased from the Starship menu for 100,000 Studs.

