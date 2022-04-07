How to unlock the BTL-A4 Y-wing in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Those playing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will notice a bevy of vehicles can be accessible just through exploring the planets within Episode IV: A New Hope. For instance, fans of the classic BTL-A4 Y-wing can own the vehicle by partaking in a few puzzles on the episode’s Yavin 4 location. That being said, the mission is on the outskirts of the map, making it relatively easy to miss.

The BTL-A4 Y-wing can be unlocked by completing the Winging It side mission on Yavin 4. It can be started by heading to the northeast section of the planet’s map (as marked below) and seeking out a mechanic outside of the Rebel base. Players will find the NPC near an X-wing Starfighter and will ultimately need to fix the ship to finish the mission and earn the Y-wing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step in this mission will be to go underneath the X-wing’s nearby landing pad and using an Astromech Droid to remove its side panels. You can do this simply by switching to R2-D2 and destroying debris on the back side of the pad to find a switch that disables the panels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that’s done, you can then head back to the mechanic to destroy the bricks that were behind these panels. However, as these are made of silver, a villain character — such as a Stormtrooper — will need to blow them up by using grenades. This will cause an explosion of bricks, all of which can be built to make parts for the broken down X-wing.

Once the X-wing is back in good shape, the mechanic will gift access to the BTL-A4 Y-wing, allowing you to purchase it from the Holoprojector’s Ship menu for 100,000 Studs.

