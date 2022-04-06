You’ll encounter a handful of silver structures in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These structures are quite powerful and difficult to destroy. You may see them blocking your path to progress to a certain location during a mission, or they might be preventing you from accessing a Kyber Brick. In this guide, we’ll detail how to destroy silver structures in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The silver structures have a distinct chrome tint to them and have a sparkle to them. When you find them, you will be unable to break them with any blaster fire, Bounty Hunter, or lightsaber character you have in your roster. Instead, you want to use any of the Villain characters you have in your roster. These characters have access to a particular ability, a Grenade, that they can toss. When they use this grenade, the structure will explode.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can unlock Villain characters as you progress through the story or complete side quests. The more of The Skywalker Saga you unlock, the more variety you’ll have. However, each Villain character has access to this ability. Make sure to have at least one of these unlocked if you want to access some of the hidden activities in the game.