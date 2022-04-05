The Emperor is an iconic villain in the Star Wars saga, and you’ll have the chance to play as him in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The Emperor is the one pulling all of the strings during the Prequel Trilogy, who then becomes the leader of the Empire, and is later reincarnated as a clone in the Sequel Trilogy. You cannot escape him, but you can add him to your collection. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock The Emperor in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Emperor will become available as you progress through the main story quests. You’ll need to work you way through the Prequel Trilogy, which are Episodes I, II, and III. When you reach Episode III, you’ll need to battle against The Emperor as Master Yoda and Captain Typho. The two of them will face off against The Emperor during the Senate Showdown mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This mission is a boss battle against The Emperor, and while you may defeat him, Yoda still must go into exile. After you complete the end of this mission, you’ll find The Emperor available for you to unlock in the Dark Side tab, and you can buy him for 200,000 Studs.