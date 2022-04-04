How to unlock the Engineer Glider in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Your Engineer characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have a range of tools available to them that they can use to reach unusual places. You do not unlock these tools immediately, though. Instead, you’ll need to learn about them as you play the game. One of these tools is a helpful glider to reach faraway places. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Engineer’s Glider in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Engineer’s abilities unlock as you progress through the game. Similar to all of the classes in The Skywalker Saga, each character has a series of abilities they can use throughout the adventure. The Engineer class of characters has multiple tools they can use to unlock locations. With the Engineer Glider, they can reach faraway locations that characters usually could not jump onto. The Glider becomes available after you work through Episode VII: The Force Awakens and complete First Order of Business.

After completing this mission, you’ll return to Jakku and play as Rey and BB-8. Rey will need to scavenge through a crashed Star Destroyer to find scrap to offer for trade at a local market. During this part of the mission, Rey will unlock the Glider ability. Upon going through the tutorial and learning this blueprint, you can use the Glider on any of your Engineer characters for the rest of the game.