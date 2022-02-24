How to unlock the Megalodon in Blooket

There are many different Blooks to unlock in Blooket, a game that combines learning and mini-games that help to bolster student knowledge. Blooks are this game’s version of an avatar, and players will use them in-game to represent themselves. Blooks can come in different rarities ranging from common all the way up to legendary. Megalodon is the absolute rarest legendary and can be quite difficult to unlock.

Unlocking Megalodon

To unlock the Megalodon, players need to first save up enough in-game tokens to open a box in the Market called the Aquatic Box. Each time the players want to open the Aquatic Box it costs 20 in-game tokens. These tokens can be earned by playing any of the various games that Blooket has to offer. However, Megalodon has an extremely low drop rate at 0.02%, which indeed makes it the hardest non-Chroma Blook to obtain.

Baby Shark is also available

Inside of the Aquatic Box is another legendary Blook, Baby Shark. Though Baby Shark is also legendary in quality, it has a slightly higher drop rate at 0.05%, making it a bit more common than the Megalodon. Players seeking the Megalodon or Baby Shark should expect to open the Aquatic Box many times to obtain them, unless luck is on their side.