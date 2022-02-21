The best towers in Blooket’s Tower Defense mode

Blooket lets students learn about many different subjects through fun games where review questions play a part. One of the most popular games in Blooket is the Tower Defense mode. In this mode, the objective is for players to defeat Evil Blooks by building towers that destroy the Evil Blooks as they advance along a set path. The rounds get progressively harder as players make their way through the game. But what are the best towers in Tower Defense mode?

The best towers for crowd control

For players looking to control the large groups of Evil Blooks coming for them, they should build a Pig Bomber tower and upgrade it to the Party Pig. Not only does this tower do a good amount of splash damage, but Evil Blooks that are hit by the explosion will then be forced to dance for one second, effectively stunning groups over and over. This combination does wonders for keeping large groups under control.

A good choice to help support the Party Pigs is to have a few Flame Dragon towers that are upgraded into the Wind Dragon tower. This upgrade allows the Wind Dragon to push the Evil Blooks back down the path. This, combined with the dancing effect created by the Party Pig, can do some significant crowd control.

The best towers for damage

A great tower for players to use to deal damage is the Rocket Unicorn tower, which can be upgraded into the Crazy Unicorn. The damage this tower deals is equal to 15% of an Evil Blook’s maximum health with a max of 50. Having a few of these towers firing into groups of Evil Blooks can really cause some serious damage quickly.

The Owl Sniper tower can also be quite effective, especially when it is upgraded into the Agent Owl. This tower does a staggering amount of damage. Fully upgraded each hit from Agent Owl deals 25% of an Evil Blooks current health as damage, which can cap at a maximum of 150. A few of these towers placed strategically around the map will help considerably with larger threats.

The best tower for support

The Helpful Jester is indeed very helpful, buffing the damage of nearby towers by 50%. This can be huge when combined with the Owl Sniper and Rocket Unicorn. By upgrading the tower to a Mini Jester by way of Charming Jester and General Jester, players will see their towers with a 2x Firing Rate and 2x Damage increase. This greatly increases the power of all the towers a player has in range of the Jester.